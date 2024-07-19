iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.79. 469,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $110.27.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

