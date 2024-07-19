iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 32,156,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,975,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $102.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

