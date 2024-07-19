iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.60

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.60 and last traded at $146.54, with a volume of 697885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.93.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares during the period. Gray Foundation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,890,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,386,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

