iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Trading Up 5.1%

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.06. Approximately 26,859,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 31,523,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
