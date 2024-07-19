iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 414.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.25. 7,866,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,115. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

