iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 15,688 shares.The stock last traded at $77.17 and had previously closed at $78.08.
iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $931.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.
About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF
The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
