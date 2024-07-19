iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after buying an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,378,000 after buying an additional 234,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,930,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,839,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 782,579 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. 875,451 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

