iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,903,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,814,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,865. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.