iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 105,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 42,724 shares.The stock last traded at $90.32 and had previously closed at $90.83.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.37. The company has a market cap of $754.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUSA. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

