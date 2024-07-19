iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $361.69. 2,151,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

