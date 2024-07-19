iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.5 %

IWM traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.80. 37,903,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,003,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $226.64.

Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

