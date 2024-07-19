iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $312.75. The company had a trading volume of 163,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,193. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.17. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

