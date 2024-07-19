iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. 1,933,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,550. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

