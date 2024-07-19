iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.49

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.49, with a volume of 6199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.