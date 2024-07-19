iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,048,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. 3,810,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,451. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

