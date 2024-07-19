iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 718,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 249,107 shares.The stock last traded at $47.00 and had previously closed at $46.18.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,022 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

