Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $112.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. Itron has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Itron will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

