ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $138.35 on Friday. ITT has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $144.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $102,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ITT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

