Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

