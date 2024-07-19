Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 750,000 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,000.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 86,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,576.20.

On Friday, June 21st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 54,900 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,916.75.

On Thursday, April 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 7,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,150.19.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE JAG traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.59. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$43.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

