Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JAAA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 820,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,973. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
