Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,970,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 5,419,367 shares.The stock last traded at $6.56 and had previously closed at $6.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,982 shares of company stock worth $1,713,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.