John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

