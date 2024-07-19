John M. Stuckey III Sells 19,673 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CarMax Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

