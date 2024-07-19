John M. Stuckey III Sells 19,673 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CarMax Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on CarMax
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.