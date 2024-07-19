Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.97-10.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.970-10.070 EPS.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $374.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Oracle Pulls Back After Musk Deal Falls Through, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.