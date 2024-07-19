Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $237.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

