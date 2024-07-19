Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.6 %

CSWI opened at $287.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $301.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.07 and its 200 day moving average is $239.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after buying an additional 340,904 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after buying an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 956.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after buying an additional 181,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

