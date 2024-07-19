JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $50.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SEDG. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $281.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.