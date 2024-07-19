JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $11.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABR. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 485,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,775,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

