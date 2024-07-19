JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$16.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.52.

Shares of FM stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.33. 338,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

