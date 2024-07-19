JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $65.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXT. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.51. Nextracker has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

