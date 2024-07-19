JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $209.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $602.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

