JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $10.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

