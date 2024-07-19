JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $23.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHLS. Roth Capital cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,923 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 39,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

