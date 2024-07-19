Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.