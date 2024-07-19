Kaspa (KAS) Tops One Day Volume of $45.96 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and $45.96 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,231,749,817 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,225,589,226.95148. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17695371 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $37,469,968.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

