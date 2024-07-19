Kava 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.19 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $460.64 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00042143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,129 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

