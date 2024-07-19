KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
KB Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KB Home to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.
KB Home Price Performance
KBH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,288. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
