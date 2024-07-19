KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

KB Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KB Home to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

KBH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,288. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

