KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $89.00 at Evercore ISI

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Get KB Home alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KB Home

KB Home Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $79.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.