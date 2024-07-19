Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $934.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $915.00 to $934.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $872.29.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BLK opened at $829.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $791.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $851.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,978 shares of company stock valued at $54,692,570 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.