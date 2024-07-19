Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Position Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 725,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

