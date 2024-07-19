Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 248,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.98. 4,626,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,201,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

