KeyCorp Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $171.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $140.09. 3,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.72. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after buying an additional 278,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 621,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,172,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

