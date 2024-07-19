KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787,253. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $64,421,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,403 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,565 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

