Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.55.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$38.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.77. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$30.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.39. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

