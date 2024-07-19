Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Kidoz Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

