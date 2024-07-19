Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,395 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 26,787,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,059,080. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.79.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

