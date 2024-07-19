Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,878 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of MarketAxess at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %
MKTX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.81. The company had a trading volume of 255,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,978. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.40. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MarketAxess Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.