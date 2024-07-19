Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,878 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of MarketAxess at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

MKTX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.81. The company had a trading volume of 255,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,978. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.40. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.