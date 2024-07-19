Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,766 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VYMI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

