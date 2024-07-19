Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 84,597 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 300.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 544,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 572,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

